Child car seat checks at Morrisons in Diss

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been carrying free and voluntary checks of child car seats at Morrisons supermarket in Diss today.

Starting at 10am, the team have been refitting car seats to make them safe for use.

Area road safety officer for South Norfolk and Great Yarmouth, Bob Daynes, said: “We’ve had a great response today. It’s paramount that child car seats are fitted properly.

“If it’s not fitted properly it can cause a huge amount of damage – not only to the child, but anyone else in the car.”