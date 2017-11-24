Cheers: Rushall’s Half Moon Inn set to re-open on Saturday

After an eight-week slog, local patrons will be refreshed to hear the Half Moon Inn will be opening its doors once again.

With a background as a qualified chef, Sarah Campbell-Jones, with Ray Paul, said the experience of opening the pub for the fist time has been ‘fantastic’.

The local community have been really supportive and have been willing it to be open Sarah Campbell-Jones

She told the Diss Express: “We couldn’t have done it without the support of family and friends –and all the hours they have put in.

“The local community have been really supportive and have been willing it to be open.”

With the Rushall pub due to open at 6pm tomorrow, Sarah said they have seen a high demand for bookings already.

“We have had 600 bookings for December alone,” she added. “The demand has been unbelievable – we have even had someone from as far as King’s Lynn book.”

The inn has undergone a complete refurbishment, including its 11 bedrooms.

Sarah said: “There haven’t been many down moments. People have been so supportive and it is really more than we could of asked for.

“There have been some challenges. We had to get new gas installed and organise new catering equipment.

“Our brewery supplier, Lacons in Great Yarmouth, has been so helpful.”