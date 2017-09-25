Cheers! Diss opticians’ glasses to glasses initiative is a barrel of fun – and raises charity cash

It was a case of ‘cheers’ 14,500 times over after a local optician’s handed over a huge cheque for charity.

The Fat Cat Brewery brewed a special commemorative beer for a unique glasses-meets-glasses initiative to celebrate the centenary of Dipple and Conway’s independent practice – which can be found in Market Place, Diss.

Damian Conway, Director of Dipple and Conway Opticians (left), celebrates the success of Cats Eyes ale with Martin Green, Fundraising Manager of childrens charity Break. Picture: Newsmakers.

Dipple and Conway are long-time supporters of Break, which has shops in Diss, Attleborough, Harleston and Long Stratton.

The family practice pledged to donate 10p for every pint sold in the initial three-month run of the ale. And the tipple proved so popular the opticians ended up writing a cheque for £1,450.

Dipple and Conway director Damian Conway said: “I was expecting to be writing a cheque for around £500.

“Instead we’re delighted to be giving our friends from Break around three times that.

It’s astonishing – 14,500 pints is enough to fill a small swimming pool! Damian Conway

“It’s astonishing – 14,500 pints is enough to fill a small swimming pool!”

“It’s been a phenomenal success.

“It’s a 4 per cent abv easy-drinking ale with a light, summery ‘hoppy’ flavour; an eminently quaffable beer.

“Curating our own celebration ale has been a very enjoyable way to mark the centenary of our business.”

Over the years Dipple and Conway has raised more than £15,000 for Break, which supports vulnerable children, young people and families across East Anglia.

Mr Conway added: “We are a family-orientated business and we love being part of the local community, supporting other local business, jobs and charities – as well as meeting people’s eye-care needs.

“We thought out own Cat’s Eyes brews would be a novel way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community for the way it has supported us for 100 years.”

Martin Green, fundraising manager for break, described the support as “overwhelming”.

“The centenary beer was an unusual but very effective method of raising money.

“It was a very clever way to support us.”

For more information on Break, visit www.break-charity.org