Charity game in Diss will celebrate lives of teens killed in Pulham Market crash

Friends and family of three teens killed in a car accident in Pulham Market earlier this year will come together to celebrate their lives at a memorial football match at Diss Town FC on Thursday, September 28.

The local community was rocked and tributes flooded in after Kyle Warren, 17, of Harleston, Billy Hines, 16, of Wortham, and Dominic O’Neill, 18, of Pulham Market, died in the accident in Tivetshall Road in April.

Dominic O'Neill. Submitted picture.

The game, at Brewers Green Lane, which will kick-off at 6.45pm and see students of past and present compete, will be free to enter – but donations will be gratefully received.

There will also be a minutes silence, in memory of the three men.

It has been organised by Hartismere School in Eye, and Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston.

Dominic and Kyle were former students at Archbishop Sancroft High School, while Billy, who was also on the books of the youth team at Diss Town as a youngster, left Hartismere School after finishing Year 11 in 2016.

I am hoping we can have it as more of a celebration, and an opportunity for all parties to come together and be together Rob Connelly, assistant headteacher, Archbishop Sancroft High School

Rob Connelly, assistant headteacher at Archbishop Sancroft High School said the memorial match had the backing of the victim’s families – and donations would be given to the charities of their choosing.

“I am hoping we can have it as more of a celebration, and an opportunity for all parties to come together and be together,” he told the Diss Express.

“It is an opportunity to see these friends and the families again, and reminisce over the great times we had with the families and the boys, and get people together in the right spirit and have some fun together.”

Kyle Warren. Submitted picture.