Charity drive boosts Eye Works 4 U which supports disadvantaged adults

Eye Works 4 U has raised more than £603 in their latest fundraising event for their project, which supports disadvantaged adults.

It involves working on various gardens, thereby learning new skills, and at the same time enabling them to develop to their full potential under the supervision of experienced volunteers.

The idea is for this to be a stepping stone for the individuals who would find it difficult to go straight into applying for and obtaining employment.

The ultimate aim is to prepare them for full-time employment, and already a few of the adults involved have progressed to that.

A “very successful” quiz night held at Yaxley Village Hall was the latest fundraiser, enabling the group, with other funds, to purchase a seven-seater vehicle to transport the service users and their tools from job to job.

A spokesperson said: “A massive thank you is due to the Queen’s Head pub in Eye for providing the bar and kindly donating some of their profits, as well as a raffle prize.

“Many other local shops and businesses also gave prizes and donations.”

Anyone who would like more information about Eye Works 4 U, or wants to have their garden spruced up for a special occasion, or to be redesigned, should contact Ian Barber on 01379 872956 or Jon Pooley on 01379 870173.