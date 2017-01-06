Charity day at Diss Morrisons in memory of ‘Caz’ raises more than £300

A fundraising day held at the Morrisons store in Diss in memory of a former employee has raised more than £300.
Caroline ‘Caz’ Wooler, of Thetford, worked at the Victoria Road-based store, but died in a road accident on at the A1066 at Riddlesworth on December 14, 2014.
Staff on the day wore her favourite colour, purple, while Diss church of England Junior School choir performed on the day.
The money will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). Thirteen teddies will be donated between GOSH and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).
Community Champion at the store Sharon Eakers said it was a “great day”, and thanked all those who donated.
For more on Great Ormond Street Hospital, visit www.gosh.org
And for more on EACH, see www.each.org.uk