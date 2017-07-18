Change can be a thing of the past as state of the art parking machines installed in Diss

A new system at South Norfolk Council-run car parks means change can be a thing of the past.

Motorists can now pay with a credit or debit card, or via a mobile phone when parking in Diss, Wymondham and Loddon. Car parks have been categorised to short and long stay but the first hour remains free.

The machines will still accept coins. People can pay by phone, via RingGo, or a new check-in, check-out option. Drivers check-in by tapping their credit card on the terminal. They then key in their car’s registration number and when they return, by tapping the terminal with their card, they only pay for the exact time used.

Council cabinet member Lee Hornby said: “The council does not make a profit from car parks and the introduction of short and long stay option is the first change in parking changes in ten years.”