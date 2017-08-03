Chance to have your say on Norfolk’s shared vision for development

Norfolk councils are asking residents for their views on a joint vision for the county’s future to 2036 and beyond.

A public consultation begins this week on the Norfolk Strategic Framework, a document which sets out plans for the county’s nine local authorities to co-operate on key planning matters running across administrative boundaries.

The framework has been jointly prepared by Breckland Council, Broadland District Council, Broads Authority, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, North Norfolk District Council, Norwich City Council, Norfolk County Council and South Norfolk Council, and sets out their shared objectives on housing, employment and infrastructure.

The document outlines 20 agreements the authorities plan to make, which include working towards a single shared vision and objectives for future development, working collaboratively to address the needs for thousands of new homes and accompanying development needs and ensuring new developments are served by appropriate infrastructure.

It also outlines a number of new schemes including shared transportation improvement schemes, improvements to utilities infrastructure and 14 employment sites that will be the focus of investment to help drive increasing economic development.

Cllr John Fuller, chair of the Norfolk Strategic Planning Member Forum, said: “This is the first time that the nine partners have come together to develop agreements like this. By working together we can benefit our residents by cutting costs and reducing duplication. It’s only through collaborative working that we can ensure we are all working towards the same shared goals for meeting housing, employment and infrastructure needs right across Norfolk.

“We really want everyone to get involved and help us shape a vision that will make Norfolk an even better place to live and work, both now and long into the future.”

To view the document visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/nsf or visit your local library. Responses can be made via the website or emailed to NSF@norfolk.gov.uk. All comments must be received by 4pm on September 22.