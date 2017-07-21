Chance meeting leads to steam-powered trip down memory lane for Weybread woman

A one-off meeting between two unknown relatives resulted in a trip down memory lane in Palgrave.

Annie Pickess, of Weybread, bumped into Ian Stevens, who lives near Wymondham, when he was driving a traction engine to Leiston last year – and, unbeknown to them, they were related, through Edgar Stevens (1863-1948), who used to live at Bridge House in Palgrave.

Edgar was Annie’s great grandfather, while his brother, Sidney Steven’s, was Ian’s great grandfather.

Annie said the Rackham’s have a long-standing connection with her family – they used to paint the engines for Edgar in the shed that can be seen in the picture, at the Rackham’s yard in Palgrave.