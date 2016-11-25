Central Suffolk MP hosts Worlingworth school during PMQs ahead of Autumn Statement

The pupils of Worlingworth Primary School gained a key insight into British government last week, when they were welcomed by their MP to one of Parliament’s busiest days of the year.

Dr Dan Poulter, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, hosted children and staff in Westminster last Wednesday during Prime Minister’s Questions, ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

The young students received a tour of the Houses of Parliament, learning about the history of the buildings, before quizzing Dr Poulter on subjects such as bringing broadband to Suffolk, and the differences between his job as an MP and an NHS doctor.

After the visit, Dr Poulter said: “A visit to Parliament is always an exciting experience and it helps to strengthen the link between what I do as an MP locally and as an MP in Parliament.

“It is fascinating for the pupils to learn more about our democracy and to see for themselves where our laws are made.

it is a very important piece of my work to meet regularly with students to talk to them about the role of Parliament.”