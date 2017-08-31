Celebration to mark years of hard work and completion of £3.4m Heritage Triangle project in Diss

A celebration will be held in Diss next week – marking years of hard work and the completion of the £3.4m Heritage Lottery-funded Heritage Triangle project.

From 11am to 4pm on Saturday, September 9, visitors will have a chance to view the renovations at the Corn Hall, take in the new streetscape scheme, walk around the new community gardens or admire the famous Mere from the boardwalk.

Entertainment will come in the form of local street performer and poetry readings, while a barbecue and the shops of the Heritage Triangle will also be on offer.

Mere Quacks star Dinsdale will be holding a Triangle Trial throughout the day – starting at the Corn Hall. Follow the clues to find his duck friends in local shop windows and answer questions correctly for a chance to win a selection of prizes donated by local Triangle Traders.

A spokesperson for the event said: “This will be a wonderful celebration of all the hard work and effort that’s gone into this fantastic project.”