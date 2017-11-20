CATS OF THE WEEK: Sleek brother and sister pairing need a forever home

This is Pepsie – looking for a home with sister Wispa. They are a gorgeous pair of sleek, black cats and are looking for a home where they can stay together.

They’re just over a year old and have both been neutered. They’ve always lived together and love being in each other’s company.

Wispa can have a tendency to be a bit shy and quiet before she gets to know you, but gets comfort from Pepsie being around you. They’d love somewhere with a garden prowl round. They’ve not been used to children so either an adult-only home or perhaps with older children. Call 01449 674854.