CATS OF THE WEEK: Nervous brother and sister duo need an understanding home

This nervous brother/sister duo are looking for an understanding home together.

Karen (pictured) and Richard were found with a litter of kittens in the grounds of a local slaughterhouse.

Richard, Karen’s grey-coated brother, is very nervous of people.

They will need plenty of time to settle in and find their feet in a new home.

If you would like to meet Karen and Richard, or any of the other cats in the care of Feline Care Cat Rescue, leave a message on 01953 718529, or email info@felinecare.org.uk

For more, visit www.felinecare.org.uk