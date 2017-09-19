CATS OF THE WEEK: Ginge and Puss Puss

This handsome couple are best friends, who came together from their previous home so would very much like a new life together.

They were given up as their owners could not afford their care and arrived in very poor condition with a bad flea infestation.

Cat of the Week - Ginge.

It’s been lovely to see them blossom during their time here but now they need to find their dream home.

Pretty Ginge is about four-years old and handsome Puss Puss is about three. Both have been used to living with children in their former home.

Call Feline Care on 01953 718529.