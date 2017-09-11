CATS OF THE WEEK: Can you home Pepsie and Wispa

This is Pepsie, one of a pair of lovely black, short haired cats, Pepsie and Wispa.

They are brother and sister, just over a year old. They have always lived together and enjoy each other’s company, and Wispa actually gets her confidence and comfort from Pepsie.

Pepsie is the most confident and outgoing of the pair and loves a fuss and a game. Wispa is shyer and quieter of the pair but nonce she gets to know you, she loves attention and enjoys playing.

They have not been used to children and have lived in a quiet household.

Call Cats Protection on 01449 674584