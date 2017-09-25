CATS OF THE WEEK: Can you give kittens the home they’ve never known?

Sugar and Spice are a lively pair of kittens approximately five months old.

They came to Cats Protection when they were just a few days old with their mum, Stacey. Stacey was very protective of her babies and her family couldn’t give her the quiet place she needed, so all three went to Cats Protection.

Sugar and Spice are away from mum now, have been spayed, and are raring to go. Can you offer this lovely pair the home they have never known?

If you would like to know more about Sugar and Spice and other cats in the care of Cats Protection, call Marina on 01449 674584