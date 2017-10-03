CAT OF THE WEEK: Very sweet Flower needs a peaceful home for retirement

Flower is an elderly but very sweet lady who is hoping for a peaceful home for her retirement.

Feline Care Cat Rescue say the chances of her finding a home are slim – but say she deserves a chance as much as any other cat.

She has diabetes, for which she needs a greater level of care than most cats. She has to gave a closely-regulated diet, and twelve hourly injections of insulin. She is a very good patient and very peaceful little lady now she has settled. It is thought she was a former farm cat – as she has no understanding of home comforts. Call Feline Care Cat Rescue on 01953 718529