CAT OF THE WEEK: Tilly needs a forever home

Tilly found herself on a building site, lost and who knows how far from home, but found herself a kind builder to help her.

She is microchipped but her details were out of date and despite searching for her owners and following up on lost cat reports through all vets in her area, her home was never found.

Tilly is getting bored at Feline Care and is used to ruling her roost, and doing as she pleases, and needs a new home soon.

She needs an experienced owner with no children.

If you would like to meet Tilly or other cats in their care, call 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk