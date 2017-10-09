CAT OF THE WEEK: Sweet Socks likes attention

Poor Socks has had a disjointed past – a lot of which, Cats Protection in Bury St Edmunds don’t know.

This has unsettled her and she can be quite independent at times, but she does have a sweet nature and does like fuss and attention.

She doesn’t get on with other cats, so Cats Protection believes she would be best suited as an only pet in a quiet, calm home with older children or an adult-only household.

If you would like to know more about Socks, or any other cats in the care of Cats Protection, call 01449 674584 or visit www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds