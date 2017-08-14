CAT OF THE WEEK: Sweet natured Eboni needs a home

Eboni is a tiny little cat who is just over 10 years-old.

She is very sweet natured and enjoys fuss and attention. Eboni has had to come into the care of Cats Protection as her owner was unable to care for her due to ill health. She has come from a quiet home with a mature family so they would like to find a similar home.

If you’d like to know more about Eboni or any of their other cats, please call Marina on 01449 674584. Cats Protection cats are vaccinated, microchipped and neutered (where appropriate) and see a vet before homing.

For more see www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds