CAT OF THE WEEK: Pretty Stacey needs a home

Stacey came into the care of Cats Protection with her two kittens, Sugar and Spice.

As she was, naturally, quite protective of her kittens in a household with a dog and a young child, the owners were worried she might hurt the dog or child.

She is a very pretty cat who is very friendly and enjoys a fuss – but she is an independent lady and will let you know when she does not feel like attention.

Stacey is probably best suited as an only pet and in a household with older children of an adult–only household.

To find out more about Stacey of their other cars, call 01449 674584.