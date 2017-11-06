CAT OF THE WEEK: Pretty Stacey is a very friendly feline

Stacey came into the care of Cats Protection with her two kittens Sugar and Spice. While the kittens have found new homes, Stacey is yet to.

She is a very pretty cat who is very friendly and enjoys a fuss but she is an independent lady, and will let you know when she does not feel like attention.

Cats Protection believes she would be best suited as an only pet and in a household with older children, or in an adult-only household.

If you would like to know more about Stacey, or any of our other cats in their care, call Marina on 01449 674584.

For more, visit www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds