CAT OF THE WEEK: Pete and Paul

Two longhaired cats are looking for a home to call their own. Pete and Paul are nine years-old and have always lived together and had to leave their home after their owner died.

Paul is a black cat and is very friendly and loves rubbing around your legs. Pete is a tabby cat and is a little more reserved - but loves being fussed around his neck and ears.

These two cats are looking for a home where they can live with each other.

For more information on Pete and Paul, or any other cats at Cats protection Bury St Edmunds, please call Marina on 01449 674584 or visit cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds.