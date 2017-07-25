Cat of the Week - O'Neil

The Diss Express may have reunited Fifi with her owner last week – but, this week’s cat is still looking for an owner of his own.

O’Neil is a big bruiser tom cat who arrived at Feline Cat Care with a bad injury to his forehead.

After much care, he is now looking for a new home with a family who can handle a tough cat like O’Neil. Feline Care say that he is a gentle and affectionate cat, who loves company and has the potential to make a great companion.

For more information or to book an appointment to see O’Neil, call 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk.