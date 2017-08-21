CAT OF THE WEEK: Mr Tibbs needs a retirement home for his golden years

Handsome and slightly nervous Mr Tibbs is looking for his retirement home as soon as possible.

At more than 17 years-old, it is vital he finds a new home as he does not understand why he is living with Feline Care.

CAT OF THE WEEK: Mr Tibbs.

Sadly, Mr Tibbs’ owner passed away and there were no family members able to take him on.

This handsome gentleman with a lovely purr will need a peaceful home where he can be spoilt rotten for his golden years.

If you would like to meet Mr Tibbs or other cats at Feline Care, call 01953 718529, or email info@felinecare.org.uk