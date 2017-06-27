Cat of the Week - Gizmo.

Gizmo is a friendly, handsome, affectionate, lap cat who loves everyone he meets.

Since he came in, staff at Feline Care Cat Rescue have failed to understand why his owner just dumped him, along with two other cats, when they became an inconvenience to them.

Gizmo is about five years old, and is absolutely full of purrs and first to the door to meet people.

He is well behaved with other cats, and has apparently lived with dogs before.

To make an appointment to visit, leave a message on 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk