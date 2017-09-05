CAT OF THE WEEK: Can you sweep Sooty off his feet?

Dear old Sooty was a stray chap many years ago – but found himself someone to feed him for the last 15 years.

Now he is getting older he wants someone to love him and think of him as their precious friend, rather than as a stray.

He would like somewhere to call home with someone who will kiss his forehead and tell him how handsome he is – he’s very affectionate and gentle. Sooty does have problems with itchy skin, which Feline Care are trying to get under control – but he is in good condition.

Call Feline Care on 01953 718529