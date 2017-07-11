CAT OF THE WEEK: Can you home the beautiful Ida?

The very beautiful Ida May is looking for a predominantly indoor home as she has rare issues with her paws that mean they can get very sore.

She was found with swollen and ulcerated paws, thankfully now healed up, and no one has come forward to claim her, even though she is friendly with people and has been used to wearing a collar.

She’s tidy and very playful now her paws are being properly looked after. Her problem with them will not be covered by pet insurance – if they flare up again, Feline Care would be happy to contribute towards her treatment.

Call 01953 718529.