CAT OF THE WEEK: Can you help the handsome Samuel?

The handsome Samuel is a very nervous chap who needs a home where someone has the time and patience to get to know him properly.

He came from a difficult home where the whole family had been left to breed and the owner had never handled them.

Samuel and his gang have come on leaps and bounds since arriving at Feline Care a full year ago but now he is one of the last to find a home.

To make an appointment to visit leave a message on 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk – or come along to their Cats Christmas this Sunday at their East Harling home, from 2pm to 4pm.