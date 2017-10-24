CAT OF THE WEEK: Bed-lover Jessie is looking for a home

Pretty little Cat of the Week Jessie has been in care since she was handed in to a local veterinary practice and, surprisingly, no-one came forward to claim her.

She is thought to be about two years old and has a sweet nature. As she is quite timid at the moment and spends a lot of time in her igloo bed, staff at Cats Protection think she would be best suited to quiet home without dogs or another cat-friendly cat where she can gain some confidence,

If you would like to know more about Jessie or any of the cats in care, call Marina on 01449 674584 visit www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds