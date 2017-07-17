Cat missing since March reunited with owner after Diss Express Facebook post

When Nicola Worby lost her cat Fifi in March, she feared she’d never see her again - but, thanks to a post on the Diss Express’s Facebook page, both owner and feline have been reunited.

Nicola, from East Harling, spotted the ‘Cat of the Week’ post on the Facebook page on July 11 and commented: “This is my cat, I can’t believe she has been found”.

Nicola Worby has been reunited with her missing cat, Fifi.

Fifi had been rescued by Feline Cat Care Rescue in East Harling back in March.

Molly Farrar of Feline Cat Care Rescue, said: “Nicola got in touch with us on Wednesday morning and pick her up in the afternoon.

“She was in horrific condition when she arrived, she had bad paws – they took quite a few weeks to heal.”

The day after Fifi appeared on the Facebook page, Nicola was reunited with her missing feline.

Nicola said: “ I am thrilled to have her home and immensely grateful for all the care and love she received whilst at the shelter.

“We live surrounded by fields and she wandered off in March this year just as the crops started shooting upwards. I assumed she simply got lost amongst all the crops and couldn’t find her way home.

“I called after her for many weeks but she never returned. I missed her terribly.

“Had it not been for the Diss Express’s Facebook post I would never have got her back.”