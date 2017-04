A mischievous moggy had to be rescued from an electricity pole in Oakley at the weekend.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were initially alerted to the incident, in Low Street, at about 12.45am on Saturday morning.

The caller was told to contact the RSPCA, who then called back and a crew from Diss attended.

They used a ladder to rescue the cat, and the incident was deemed to be under control by 1.11am.