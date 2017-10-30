Cast your vote: Starston’s green space up for a national award

Starston Glebe Meadow in Starston, near Harleston, is one of nine Norfolk green spaces making the finalist position in the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park Award.

Now open for public vote, the award is for the nation’s favourite local park.

This year there are 360 nominations.

Last year, Rouken Glen Park in East Renfrewshire was named UK’s Best Park.

For more information or to vote, go to www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark/eastofengland .