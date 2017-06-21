Cash tin taken from Diss and table missing from Oakley as crime wave continues

South Norfolk Police has issued more advice in a bid to prevent crime as the spate of burglaries and thefts in our area continues.

Diss and Roydon have been particularly targeted by thieves in recent weeks.

Zoë Clark, who runs an osteopath and naturopath business from the osteopathy and natural health clinic in Shelfanger Road, Diss, said a black cash tin was taken from the premises last month. It is thought to have happened between 2pm and 3.15pm on Monday, May 29.

“My reaction was shock and disbelief to begin with,” she said. “It is not nice to know someone had been in there and done that. I do feel a bit less trustful.

“We work hard for our money so for it to be stolen is really disheartening.

“We will carry on as normal but be an extra bit careful.

“There seems to be a real spate of things happening in the local area so it would be good to get the warning out there to people to be extra careful with their homes and valuables.”

In Oakley, Melody Cooper had been selling tomato plants on a custom made table outside her home in Upper Street

Constructed from an old sewing machine, it was made by her brother, George Norman, who runs an antiques shop in Diss – but went missing in June.

Mrs Cooper said she hasn’t reported the incident to the police – wondering if someone had picked up the table, mistakenly thinking it had been left outside her home to be collected.

“It is probably not worth a lot but it has sentimental value,” she said.

“There had been some stormy weather so I had taken the table cloth off , and on the first sunny day after that, and there was a blank space.

“It is disappointing, I suppose. “

Anyone with information on the incidents should contact police on 101.

Norfolk Police has also released the latest crime figures for May.

South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires said: “With the number of burglaries within the South Norfolk area we would like to remind people about home security.

“Opportunist thieves will be on the lookout to steal property left within easy reach of an open window or an unlocked door.

“Do not leave your handbags or car keys close to unlocked doors, front or back, make sure your electrical items are put away in draws when they are not being used, and even when you are at home and in the gadroon, ensure your front door is closed and locked.”

Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, business and community - 1; Burglary, residential - 6; Criminal damage - 6; Domestic - 12; Possession of controlled substance - 2; Public fear, alarm or distress -5; Theft from a motor vehicle - 1; Theft of pedal cycle - 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Burglary, business and community – 1; Domestic - 2; Public fear, alarm or distress - 4.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Arson - 1; Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, residential - 1; Criminal damage - 2; Domestic - 5; Public fear, alarm or distress - 1.

Newton Flotman: Criminal damage - 1; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle - 1.

Tasburgh: Anti-social behaviour - 1; Burglary, business and community - 1; Public fear, alarm or distress - 1.