Cash, phone and sentimental jewellery stolen in Diss burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Heywood Road, Diss, between 8pm last night and 5am this morning.

Police believe an unknown number of suspects may have gained access through an insecure rear door. Cash, a phone and sentimental jewellery were stolen.

Police have reminded residents to keep all doors and ground floor windows locked and to also secure and hide valuables.

Police are also interested in any reports of jewellery being sold at what seem very cheap prices.

Witnesses with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Police also ask anyone who sees suspicious activity in hours of darkness and believe a crime is in progress to call 999.