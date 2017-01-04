Cash, jewellery and car stolen in Carleton Rode burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Carleton Rode.

An unknown number of suspects gained entry to a property in Cooks Corner Close between 8.30am on Friday, December 30 and 7am the following morning.

Cash, jewellery, and a white Mazda 3 were stolen.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Craig Leeder at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org