Cash and jewellery stolen in Diss burglary

Cash and jewellery have been stolen from a property in Diss.

An unknown number of offenders entered the property in Tennyson Road through an insecure rear door.

Police believe this occurred between 11pm and 5:20am Monday morning.

Norfolk Constabulary has reminded home owners to remain vigilant, and ensure doors are locked at night.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact the police on 101.