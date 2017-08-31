Cash and food stolen in Old Buckenham burglary

Cash and food items have been stolen in an Old Buckenham burglary.

An unknown number of offenders broke into a property in Hargham Road sometime between 1.45pm and 4.45pm on Monday, August 28.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact T/Detective Constable Ellie Knul at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.