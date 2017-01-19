Case dropped against Red Lodge woman accused of plot to murder ex-partner

A woman from Red Lodge accused of plotting to murder her ex-partner was cleared yesterday on the orders of a judge.

Rebecca Deferia, 30, of Carnation Way, had been charged with conspiracy to murder Jonathan Catchpole who was shot with a sawn-off shotgun by three men who pushed their way into his flat in Forum Court, Bury St Edmunds, on August 4, 2015.

Yesterday at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Goodin directed the jury of eight women and four men to return a not guilty verdict after considering legal submissions from Deferia’s lawyers.

In mitigation, James Sturman QC told the court the case should be thrown out as the evidence against Deferia was ‘fundamentally weak’.

The ending of the trial came after the jury had heard two and a half weeks of prosecution evidence.

Last year Deferia’s father, Suffolk businessman Colin Deferia, 60, of Barking, Simon Webber, 32, of Somerset, and Frank Warren, 52, Paul Baker, 35, and Andrew Seaton, 40, all of Dorset, were convicted of conspiring to murder Mr Catchpole.