Cars torched in suspected arson in Hapton

A fire in Hapton which saw several vehicles torched is being treated as arson by police.

The incident happened at land off Cow Lane at about 10.30pm on Monday night.

Crews from Long Stratton, Carrow, and a water foam carrier from Hethersett arrived at the scene, and used a compressed air foam system and main jets to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was under control by 1.45am, but some firefighters remained at the scene until 6.50am that morning.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.