Carol singers and reindeer help raise festive funds in Tibenham

Twenty three carol singers in festive costumes and two ponies dressed as reindeer from Hot To Trot School of Equitation in Bunwell headed into Tibenham village last week to raise funds for Myeloma UK Cancer Research.

Proprietor, Hannah Vincent, 23, organised a charity carol singing event in the evening, and the group was full of vocal enthusiasm, giving the villagers a unique addition to their Christmas preparations.

The carol singers ended up at the local pub, The Greyhound Miss Vincent, who said she was “delighted” with the event, added: “Rain cut short our evening but I’m thrilled that we managed to raise £145.33 in just one and a half hours singing time.

“I want to thank everyone for their wonderful generosity, and to warn them that we intend making it a Christmas tradition!”