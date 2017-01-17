Care home and pupils to give birdwatch in Eye a flying start

Care home residents and children in Eye are set to get the world’s largest wildlife survey off to a ‘flying’ start later this month.

Residents from Care UK’s Hartismere Place in Castleton Way will have their binoculars at the ready and their bird feeders filled when they take part in this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which runs from January 28 to February 1.

It encourages people throughout the UK to take a closer look at the nature on their doorsteps by counting the different birds, as well as recording any non-bird species such as badgers and hedgehogs, which visit their garden in any one hour.

Hartismere Place has invited Claire Boothby, from the British Trust of Ornithology, and pupils from St Peter and St Paul CEVAP School, to join them.

Home manager, Cathryn Weed, said:“Spending time outdoors is important for physical and mental wellbeing, and has many benefits for older people, particularly for those who are living with dementia.

“Birdwatching helps bring nature to life, offering colourful sights and sensory stimulation. The sounds of bird song and the appearance of different species can also help bring memories to the surface and act as a valuable reminiscence activity.

“If it’s not too cold outside, birdwatching is an accessible activity that all abilities can enjoy, whether simply sitting in the garden and taking in the sights and sounds of the birds, or filling the bird feeder.”

The Big Garden Birdwatch has taken place annually for the last 37 years. Information collected helps the RSPB form a picture of bird populations across the country.

The home has been preparing the gardens and making fat balls to provide the birds with vital nourishment over the winter months. The recipe for this can be found at www.careuk.com/birdwatch.