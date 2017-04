No one was hurt after a caravan fire in Denton on Sunday.

The incident happened in Middle Road shortly after 12.15pm.

Firefighters from Harleston and Long Stratton responded, and used hose reel jets and a hydrant to extinguish the blaze.

Crews also used a thermal imaging camera, and it was under control by 12.56pm.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.