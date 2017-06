Three fire crews were called to tackle a caravan fire in Tharston on Sunday.

The incident happened in The Street, at 11.51am.

Fire crews from Long Stratton, Carrow and Earlham were dispatched, the first arriving at the scene at 11.59am.

The used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, main jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

It was deemed under control by 12.37pm. There were no reported injuries.