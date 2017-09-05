Car overturns in A11 crash at Attleborough

A car overturned and ended up in a hedge after a crash on the A11 at Attleborough this morning.

The collision, which involved a Citroen and a Merecedes, happened on the Norwich-bound carriageway at about 8.25am.

The other vehicle was blocking lane one of the carriageway. Traffic was still able to pass, but there were delays in the area.

The road was clear again by 10.10am.

The extent of the injuries suffered are not known – but a police spokesperson described them as “walking wounded”.