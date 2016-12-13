Car fire on the A11 at Attleborough

A Skoda caught on fire on the A11 at Attleborough this afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.24pm to reports of a vehicle blaze close to The Stag roundabout.

Crews from Attleborough and Wymondham were dispatched, the first of which arriving at the scene at 12.34pm.

They used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. It was deemed under control by 12.55pm.

One lane was blocked but the road was clear again by 1.20pm, according to a spokesperson for Norfolk Police.

No one was reported to have been hurt.