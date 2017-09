Police are appealing for information after thefts in Diss and Dickleburgh.

In Tower Court, Diss, items were taken after a vehicle was broken into overnight on Monday, August 28.

And in Norwich Road, Dickleburgh, garden furniture was stolen from a garden on the evening of Saturday, August 26.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.