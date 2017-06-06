Cancer support on offer to Diss residents

A mobile cancer support service will be on offer to Diss residents as part of Carers Week, which runs from June 12 to June 18.

Macmillan Cancer Support is aiming to highlight the challenges carers face – and claim nearly 1.5m carers in the UK provide unpaid support to a friend or family member which cancer. Half of those do not get any support, they say.

On Wednesday, June 14, the mobile service will be outside Diss Post Office from 10am to 4pm, where the Macmillan team will provide free, confidential support to anyone with a concern or a question relating to cancer or caring for someone with the disease.

Wendy Marchant, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “We’re her for anyone who has any questions or worries about caring for someone affected by cancer.

Whether it’s about you, a relative or friend, come on board the bus and talk to us. We can also help signpost you to local services that can provide ongoing support.”