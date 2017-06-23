Cancer support group gives £2k to West Suffolk Hospital charity

Heart-shaped cushions have helped raised thousands of pounds for the West Suffolk Hospital charity.

Members of the West Suffolk Cancer Support group raised an impressive £2,000 by holding a number of fund-raisers, which included selling heart-shaped cushions they had made at markets and events in the region.

Explaining the significance of the cushions, Julie Wigley, the group’s treasurer, said: “They are a certain shape and sit under the arm near to where the patient has had breast surgery.”

A cheque for the money raised has now been handed to My Wish Charity, which supports the Bury St Edmunds hospital, with £1,200 being used to buy a syringe driver for the Macmillan Unit and £800 going to the charity’s Love Your Nodes campaign.

Syringe drivers are small portable machines that deliver medication continuously under the skin for a period of time, while the Love Your Nodes campaign, which the Bury Free Press helped launch last year, is continuing to help treat breast cancer patients with the removal of lymph nodes.

Ms Wigley said the syringe driver would be purchased in memory of the group’s former treasurer, Brenda Humpedge, who died earlier this year, while in her late 60s, following an 11 year battle with cancer.

The West Suffolk Cancer Support group has been running for 28 years and meets in the crypt at St Edmunds Church, Bury, on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.