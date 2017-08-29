Can you help Quaker Woods get ready for autumn this Saturday?

With the signs of autumn due to appear, Quaker Woods will be hosting a working party this Saturday from 9.30 am.

The work will concentrate on tidying up around the entrance and a few other seasonal tasks. Participants are encouraged to bring scythes, rakes, forks and loppers.

There will be mid-morning refreshments. The group will also continue to have mid month working parties at 9.30 am on the third Wednesday.