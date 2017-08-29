Can you help Quaker Woods get ready for autumn this Saturday?

With the signs of autumn due to appear, Quaker Woods will be hosting a working party this Saturday from 9.30 am.
The work will concentrate on tidying up around the entrance and a few other seasonal tasks. Participants are encouraged to bring scythes, rakes, forks and loppers.
There will be mid-morning refreshments. The group will also continue to have mid month working parties at 9.30 am on the third Wednesday.
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.